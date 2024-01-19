Ashington run in seven tries in 52 minutes of powerhouse rugby against North Shields

On Saturday, Ashington played a combination of powerhouse and flowing rugby for 52 minutes that North Shields were unable to cope with, as the home side ran in seven tries, six converted by skipper Johnny Arkle, who also kicked an early penalty in the 50-0 win.

The victory was built on a powerful forward display, with Brierley, Greg Henderson and man of the match Jordan Webster regularly breaking tackles.

Jordan Webster hit excellent running lines throughout the match and scored Ashington’s first two tries, the first from a pushover scrum and the second from an excellent Arkle pass.

Hooker Paul Howie got the first of his three tries on 35 minutes, latching onto an inside pass from Darren Dickinson to drive over, and added his second from a five-metre lineout after an excellent Matthew Moffatt steal on the stroke of half time, to give Ashington a 31-0 half-time lead.

Ashington started the second half strongly, scoring three tries in 12 minutes. The first, a jinking run by Brian Merryweather saw him cross in the corner after strong runs by Jordan Webster and Patrick Delaney. Merryweather added his second eight minutes later, winning the race to a Johnny McNickle chip to touch down in almost exactly the same spot as his first try.

Ashington then added their last try, after another excellent Moffatt lineout take saw Jordan Webster break through the middle and run 30 metres before slipping a back-handed pass to the supporting Howie, who ran in for his hat-trick.

North Shields fought their way back into the game, and finished strongly, but a couple of excellent Mathew Webster tackles and a try-saving tackle from debutant Will Helliwell meant Ashington kept a clean sheet.

Ashington seconds ensured the double over North Shields with an excellent 12-34 away win.

Tomorrow, Ashington face the long journey to bottom of the table Whitby, who had a surprising win against top of the table Redcar, at the weekend. It was Whitby’s second win of the season, and Redcar’s second defeat.