Ashington run in eight tries against Sedgefield as they get back to winning ways

Ashington were always on the front foot against Sedgefield. Picture: Ian Storey

A much changed Ashington bounced back to winning ways with this eight-try, 50-0 victory.

With Owen Hayton and Joseph Fearns once again playing in the backs, it was acting skipper Ian Brierley who started the scoring with the first of his two tries, bouncing through three attempted tackles, Jake Eagle kicking the first of five conversions.

On 20 minutes, Fearns scored Ashington’s second, rampaging 35 metres down the wing to score wide out after a Jack Taylor run.

Man of the match Fearns then crossed for his second try on 33 minutes, centre partner Jacob Simmons adding Ashington’s fourth try, latching onto a Taylor kick and chase to give Ashington a 26-0 half-time lead.

Ashington began to ring the changes, giving a debut to second row Finlay Cleaver-Smith, who dominated the lineout throughout the second half.

Fellow second row Bobby Young scored Ashington’s fifth try on 50 minutes, running in from 25 metres after good work from Taylor and Alexander Clarke.

Brierley then added his second try, before good play between Young and Fearns set Ed Gray free. Gray outpaced the covering full back to score Ashington’s seventh.

Taylor scored Ashington’s final try after an Adam Scott blindside break.

The referee called time with six minutes still to play due to an injury to his hamstring.

This was a much better Ashington performance before a tricky away match to fourth place Houghton at the weekend.

Ashington 2s, who didn’t have a fixture, are at home to Tynedale Centurions.

Ashington Lionz Touch team had an excellent start in the first round of the winter touch league, winning both their games.