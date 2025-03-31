Ashington run in 10 tries against Blyth to win Northumberland Senior Shield
Blyth started strongly and scored two tries in the first five minutes to give them a 14-0 lead.
Harry Lumley, who had an excellent game, scored the first of his two tries for Ashington after six minutes. Oliver Snary kicking the first of his six conversions and a penalty. Max Wilson kicked the last conversion.
Skipper Greg Henderson then levelled the score for Ashington before Blyth regained their lead.
Ashington then took control of the game with tries from Joseph Fearns, James Snowden and Ian Brierley to give them a 34-19 half-time lead.
Jordan Webster extended Ashington’s lead just after half time, before Fearns and then Lumley each got their second tries.
With the score now 55-19, Blyth scored two well taken tries, then Andrew Reynolds raced in to score wide out for Ashington.
Blyth added their final try before Alexander Clarke and Jordan Webster combined, Jordan generously handing a scoring pass to his brother Matthew.
Final score 67-36 in what had been a highly entertaining match.
A special mention should go to veteran Ashington prop Damien Martinez, who played in his fourth cup final for Ashington in a long and distinguished career.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.