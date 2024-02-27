Ashington ran out 14-68 winners away at Whitby as they keep their promotion hopes alive. Picture: Ian Storey

With several changes to the side from last week, Ashington started very strongly scoring four tries in the first 20 minutes, two from Alex Clarke, one from Owen Hayton and another from Jordan Webster, one of which was converted by skipper Johnny Arkle for a 22-0 lead and a bonus point already secured.

Soon after Hayton got his second try, quickly followed by a try from Adam Scott, who was outstanding throughout.

Jack Taylor was next to get on the scoresheet with a strong run, followed by Jordan Webster’s second try right on half time for a 0-42 scoreline.

Ewan Dodgson, Bradley Smart and Matthew Webster came on at half time and on 46 minutes Ashington produced a great attacking move, now playing up the slope, which was finished off with an incisive break by Matthew Webster and a well-timed offload to Jordan Webster, who scored his third try, converted by Arkle.

Winger Dodgson was next to score to the left of the posts and again Arkle converted.

To their credit, Whitby never gave up and came back with a try and conversion from a short tap penalty to make the score 7-56.

Ashington then had Smart sin-binned for an offence at the ruck and Whitby took advantage to get their second try, again converted.

Ashington scrum half Adam Junk was posing a constant threat with decisive breaks around the fringes and he managed to race away for a try of his own to take the score to 14-61.

A try by Joseph Fearns in the last minute, converted by Arkle, rounded off a fine Ashington performance and a 14-68 win.

Man of the Match for Ashington, as nominated by Whitby, was Scott, but there were also strong performances by Clarke, Junk, Arkle and Jordan Webster.

The Past Players’ lunch takes place tomorrow before the home game against Sedgefield.