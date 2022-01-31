Ashington rugby run Sedgefield close

Rugby.

After an early strong run from the kick off Ashington were forced to defend against the big Sedgefield pack who trundled over for their first try after 6minutes, to give the home side a 7-0 lead.

Ash bounced back and had their best period of the game, Greg Henderson driving over for a try from a quickly taken tap penalty after 11 minutes, and then on 18 minutes Jordan Webster drove over in the corner from a Rich Harmer lineout take, skipper Arkle added both conversions.

Poor passing and some missed tackles saw Ashington once again forced to defend with both Josh Bell and Jack Taylor putting in last ditch tackles before the Sedgefield forwards once again drove over for the home sides second try.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arkles restart bounced into touch deep in the Sedgefield 22 allowing Ash to put the home side under pressure and the best backs move of the game saw 17 year old Tom Luke race over to give Ash a 12-19 lead.

Sedgefield piled on the pressure and were unlucky not to score on the stroke of half time with Ash desperately defending their try line.

Sedgefield, with the wind now behind them scored an early second half unconverted try. Despite some strong running from Weeks, Lumley and Howie and a Merryweather break, Ash were forced to defend for long periods and were repeatedly penalised at the breakdown. Sedgefield were now bossing the game despite Ash having the stronger scrum and deservedly took the lead with their fourth try.

The introduction of Tom More to the Ashington pack brought some drive and penetration, and from a ruck set up by a More run, skipper Arkle produced a piece of magic to break blind and race over to score under the posts, Arkle adding the conversion.