Ashington rugby return to winning ways against Gateshead

Ashington RFC.

An early Moffatt drive deep into the Gateshead half saw Arkle break from the ruck and feed the supporting Harmer who raced through to score the opening try, Arkle adding the conversion.

Hands twice let Ash down when in attacking positions, before a great Parsons tackle broke down a promising Gateshead break, which was followed by good work in defence by Merryweather and Gleeson.

Debutant Munro, playing at fullback, looked very secure under the high ball and was high tackled as he went to make a break. Parsons broke through the centre and was followed up with a typical Henderson drive before the ball went wide, only for the ball to be knocked on and the scoring opportunity lost.

Ash continued to pile on the pressure and two Howie strikes against the head saw Jordan Webster crash over for a try after Dickinson and Henderson drives and quick hands from Johnson, Arkle adding the conversion to give Ash a 14-0 lead after 30 minutes.

Gateshead bounced straight back and a good attacking move saw their winger cross for a well taken try, beautifully converted to give a 14-7 half time score.

A scrappy start to the second half saw Gateshead level the scores after five minutes, with Ash missing tackles through the centre channel.

This seemed to galvanise the Ash team who went on to dominate most of the second half but struggled to break a determined Gateshead defence. Twice Ash were held up over the try line, strong runs from Smart, Henderson and replacement Brierly all came to nothing, Parsons lost the ball in the tackle as he crashed over the try line and Brierly was bundled into touch 5m from the try line. Ash then spurned a couple of clear try scoring chances out wide and an Arkle penalty narrowly missed.

When Gateshead kicked to ease the pressure, Nichol now on at fullback for the injured Munro ran the ball back, and with 3 minutes to go a barging Brierly run saw Ash awarded a penalty for a high tackle. Arkle kicked the penalty to give Ash the 17-14 victory their second half pressure deserved. MOTM went to Rich Harmer for his excellent lineout work, great supporting run for his try and all round workrate.

Ash 2s lost 33-7 after a long trip to Berwick to play in a County Cup tie.

The visitors made a decent start and opened the scoring with a converted try, but this only spurred the home side into action and they went on to run in three tries in the first half to lead by 19-7 at the break.

In the second half the Bears continued to press and they always looked the better side.Another two tries saw them complete a comfortable victory.