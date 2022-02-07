Ashington rugby lose at home to Seaham

Rugby.

On a wet and windy afternoon the first half started well for Ash who were rarely out of the opposition half On 12 minutes Chris Johnson tried to finish off a period of pressure but was adjudged to have made a double move to get the touchdown which was then disallowed.

Ten minutes later, on what was the visitors’ first foray into Ashington' s half, they rounded off a good handling move from a lineout deep in the Ash 22m area with a try which went unconverted.

Ash struck back very quickly when Jordan Webster scored out on the right, again after sustained Ash pressure. Arkle added the conversion in a difficult wind to give Ash a 7-5 lead at half-time.

The visitors used the slight diagonal wind advantage very well in the second half, repeatedly sending Ash back 40m or more with good touch kicking. Ash had willing ball carriers in Dickinson, More and Moffatt but lacked the creativity to breach Seaham's solid defence.

Good game management by Seaham saw them rewarded with a penalty for a high tackle to take the lead 7-8 with 15 minutes to go.

Another high tackle by Ashington five minutes later saw Webster receive a yellow card and this was followed by Seaham's fly half taking an opportunist drop goal to make the final score 7-11.