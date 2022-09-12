Ashington rugby kick-start their season

Ashington rugby.

Ashington kick started their season with this hard fought away win at Barnard Castle.

Despite fielding a much changed team Ashington were deserved winners of a game they should have had ‘in the bag’ by half time spurning four try scoring opportunities.

A nice break by centre and MOTM Stott, who looked class throughout, set up an attacking scrum, and after a period of pressure, scrum half Adam Junk broke through two attempted tackles to score near the posts, skipper Arkle adding the conversion.

Barney bounced back and after 15 minutes scored their first try after a period of good Ash defence. Ash were once again under pressure but good hands set winger Jack Taylor way on a searing 50m run and only a fantastic last ditch tackle prevented an Ash score.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smart and Junk then combined in a training ground move to set Greg Henderson away on a typical barnstorming run which saw him crash over in the corner for an unconverted try on 33minutes.

Just before half time Barney added a converted try from a charge down to level the scores 12-12 at half time.

The early stages of the second half saw both sides have their chances and a Jarvis try saving tackle prevented a Barney score before a Paul Howie break was latched onto by the ever present Tom Clarke who drove over for a deserved try after 52 minutes.

The home side levelled the score 10 minutes later from a catch and drive lineout after a short period of sustained pressure.

Ash then lost experienced winger Brian Merryweather to a serious elbow injury, having already lost their other winger Jack Taylor to a hamstring injury. The club wish Brian a speedy recovery.

Despite the injuries, Ashington finished strongly: a Jordan Webster break set up a good attacking position and then Greg Henderson was tackled just short after a good run, before skipper Arkle, now playing at his preferred scrum half position, broke from a ruck to cross from 30m out to score the winning try, Arkle adding the conversion.

Despite fielding a weakened team Ash had plenty of opportunities to win this game comfortably but can take heart from this away win.