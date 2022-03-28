Ashington rugby humbled by league leaders Guisborough

Ashington rugby.

Ash started poorly with a knock on from the kick off and were soon 5-0 down, and a rampant Guisborough added a further five tries to give the home side a 38-0 lead. It wasn’t until the final 10 minutes of the half that the visitors exerted any real pressure of their own, skipper Greg Henderson driving over for a try with the last play of the half.

Ash started the second half half strongly, with runs from Raine, Nichol and Harmer setting up a 5 metre attacking scrum. From the scrum assistant coach and veteran Andy Raine, rolling back the years, darted over for a deserved try on his Ashington debut.

Guisborough bounced straight back, scoring regularly during the second half, Ash unable to cope with the home sides free flowing rugby. Ash showing the occasional attacking burst through Parsons and Bell and Herbig.

In a repeat of the first half, the Northumbrians finished strongly, Parsons timing his run perfectly to scythe through the home defence to score under the posts, going on to convert his own try.

On Friday evening Ash ladies lost to a strong Tynedale side.