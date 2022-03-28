Ashington rugby humbled by league leaders Guisborough
Guisborough 74, Ashington RFC 17A much changed Ashington travelled to runaway league leaders Guisborough, giving debuts to teenager Sam Herbig, veteran Andy Raine and replacement Josh Bunning. Damian Martinez also made his return to the first team after a 10 year gap.
Ash started poorly with a knock on from the kick off and were soon 5-0 down, and a rampant Guisborough added a further five tries to give the home side a 38-0 lead. It wasn’t until the final 10 minutes of the half that the visitors exerted any real pressure of their own, skipper Greg Henderson driving over for a try with the last play of the half.
Ash started the second half half strongly, with runs from Raine, Nichol and Harmer setting up a 5 metre attacking scrum. From the scrum assistant coach and veteran Andy Raine, rolling back the years, darted over for a deserved try on his Ashington debut.
Guisborough bounced straight back, scoring regularly during the second half, Ash unable to cope with the home sides free flowing rugby. Ash showing the occasional attacking burst through Parsons and Bell and Herbig.
In a repeat of the first half, the Northumbrians finished strongly, Parsons timing his run perfectly to scythe through the home defence to score under the posts, going on to convert his own try.
On Friday evening Ash ladies lost to a strong Tynedale side.
This Saturday, April 2, Ashington are in home action when they face visitors Hartlepoolwith a 3pm kick-off.