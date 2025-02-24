Ashington RFC lose tight game away at North Shields

Ashington RFC were beaten on their travels.

For the third consecutive week, Ashington were involved in a game either side could have won.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashington started the game against North Shields with veterans Dan Simpson at scrum half and Brian Merryweather at full back, and it was Merryweather who opened the scoring with a try in the corner after a good Harry Lumley take at the lineout, followed by a half break by Monty Snary and quick hands through the centres.

Shields bounced straight back with a converted try to give the home side a 7-5 lead after Ashington were penalised for offside, an offence repeated regularly throughout the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shields extended their lead on 16 minutes with a try wide out after good lineout work, before Snary got the first of his two tries, scrambling over from the base of an attacking ruck, the conversion levelling the scores 12-12 after 27 minutes.

Joseph Fearns then gave Ashington the lead, scoring in the corner after a Connor Rogerson drive and quick hands from prop Ian Brierley.

Sloppy play at the restart saw Shields regather the ball and race in for a converted try to regain the lead, 19-17.

Ashington retook the lead just before half time with a magnificent Snary run from the halfway line as he dummied his way past three defenders, Snary converting his own try.

Half time North Shields 19 Ashington 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just after the restart, Greg Henderson was unlucky to be penalised for ripping the ball in the tackle, the penalty well struck by the Shields fly half.

The home side took the lead when a missed tackle in the centre enabled them to score a converted try from under the posts and shortly afterwards Andrew Reynolds was unlucky to be penalised for offside. The North Shields fly half kicking the long-range penalty to extend the home side’s lead, 32-24 after 48 minutes.

Ashington had a period of extended pressure and a Fearns burst saw Jordan Webster in support to crash over for a try converted by Snary – 32-31 with 16 minutes still to go.

Both sides continued to look for the win, and an excellent 30-metre drop goal with five minutes remaining extended the home side’s lead, 35-31, which they held on to for a narrow victory.