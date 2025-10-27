Ashington RFC hosts its first walking rugby game as Pit Ponies take on Earlsdon Amblers
Ashington played their first ever home games of walking rugby against the experienced Earlsdon Amblers.
There were three games, the scores being 5-0, 4-1 and 5-2.
Ashington got better as the games progressed, learning quickly from the opposition, who travelled up from Coventry.
The introduction of Paul Tanney, Tom More and Neil Jamieson at the start of the second game gave Ashington a much more energetic and solid approach to both defence and attack.
Ashington’s Man of the Match, Tanney, scored two of Ashington’s tries, the third coming from Gordon Mackay.
The games were played in an excellent spirit and Ashington will hope to build on the experience of the day.