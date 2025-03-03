Ashington RFC fight back from 13-0 down to seal the win at Sedgefield

Ashington RFC ran in six tries to beat Sedgefield.

Ashington were 13-0 down after 23 minutes in their game at Sedgefield, with the big home pack dominating possession and the first quarter, despite Ashington having the advantage in the scrum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Ashington’s first decent possession they ran the ball wide, with fullback Alex Clark hitting a lovely line outside the centres, he side-stepped the first attempted tackle and then went outside the covering full back to score out wide from 50 metres.

From the restart Ashington kept the ball in hands, with outside centre Jacob Simmons using his pace to surge through the gap between centre and wing to score Ashington’s second try. 13-10 after 27 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 34 minutes Sedgefield extended their lead with a converted try from a five-metre scrum, their powerful number eight driving over on the blind side.

Just before half time, Ashington scrum half Nathan Abraham took a quick tap penalty, to cross from 10 metres out, Oliver Snary converting to give a 20-17 half-time score.

Ashington started the second half strongly and opted to kick a five-metre penalty to touch despite being on top in the scrum, and lost the subsequent lineout.

Throughout the game there were also a number of strange refereeing decisions which confused the players and supporters alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 55 minutes, the Ashington pressure eventually resulted in a Joseph Fearns try as he crashed his way over after a Snary break and a Greg Henderson barging run. Man of the match Snary adding the conversion to give Ashington a 20-24 lead.

The home side bounced back, and a missed tackle in midfield saw Sedgefield score under the posts, the converted try putting the home side back in front with 20 minutes still to play.

After 65 minutes, good work by Andrew Reynolds down the left wing saw the ball recycled to the right, and replacement Paul Howie crashed over against his former club.

Ashington then extended their lead when front row replacement Mathew Webster, playing his first game back after injury, drove over for Ashington’s sixth try and a well deserved 34-27 win.

Next week is the past players’ lunch, which should mean a decent sized crowd as Ashington entertain third place Houghton. Kick-off 3pm.