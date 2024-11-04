Ashington RFC concede four second-half tries in defeat against Hartlepool Rovers

Ashington lost to Hartlepool Rovers after conceding four second-half tries.

A young Ashington back line with a new centre partnership struggled to cope with the pace and power of a Hartlepool Rovers side who ran hard lines and took the ball at pace in Saturday’s game.

Rovers took a 7-0 lead after seven minutes with a converted try from a catch and drive at the lineout.

Ashington immediately went on the attack and were penalised as they drove over the line from their own attacking lineout.

Rovers then extended their lead with a quickly taken tap penalty, before good Ashington recycling saw Jordan Webster break a tackle and feed Joseph Fearns, who crossed for a deserved Ashington try, Oliver Snary converting.

Missed tackles cost Ashington dearly, Rovers getting their third try on 27 minutes, before a Nathan Abrahams snipe saw him cross for Ashington, Snary again converting to make the score 21-14.

Ashington then had their best period of play, a strong Bobby Young run saw him feed the underused Ed Gray, and from a series of rucks Ashington were awarded a penalty five metres out which they opted to run, ignoring their totally dominant scrum.

Ashington were held up over the try line enabling Rovers to clear with the last play of the half.

A disappointing second half saw Ashington concede four tries despite the Ashington scrum and lineout functioning well.

Final score 47-14.

Ashington host Sedgefield this week and will need to bounce back to winning ways.

Ashington 2s had another fantastic win, beating Whitley Bay Rockcliff 2s 42-7.