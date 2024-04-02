Ashington RFC are through to the final of County Shield after convincing win

Ashington are through to the County Shield final after beating Percy Park Lions.

A young Park side started strongly, with their backs looking dangerous every time they got the ball, and took the lead after 15 minutes with a try wide out, despite a last ditch Will Helliwell tackle.

The Ashington forwards started to get on top and a rampaging Greg Henderson run was taken on by Joseph Fearns who fed Jordan Webster to score. Johnny Arkle converting.

Skipper Arkle then extended Ashington’s lead with a try wide out after another Henderson charge, a darting run by Jonathan McNickle and good hands by Owen Hayton to feed Arkle.

Ashington finished the half on the attack, with a second McNickle run and a Dan Simpson inside break stopped 15 metres from the try line.

They started the second half with replacements Paul Howie, Tom Helliwell and Tuck bringing some extra pace and power along with pouring rain.

Five minutes into the second half, Ashington brought on Mathew Webster for Hayton, the home side now playing with the Helliwell brothers and Webster twins on the pitch. This was followed by an injury to the Park hooker – as they’d already lost a prop to injury the game went to uncontested scrums, removing one of Ashington’s areas of dominance.

From an Ashington penalty, Brierley, Adam Junk, McNickle and Webster all made ground before Jordan Webster was bundled into touch six metres out. Richard Harmer stole the lineout and Henderson, appearing to carry half the Park pack, was stopped just short of the try line, Brierley driving over from close range to score. Arkle’s conversion saw Ashington lead 19-5.

They were starting to dominate, Junk adding the next try, breaking from a ruck after runs by Fearns and Will Helliwell.

Tom Helliwell then fielded a clearance kick and streaked down the wing past four defenders before rounding under the posts for a fine solo try.

Howie finished the scoring cutting through a gap to race under the posts, Arkle converting all three tries.