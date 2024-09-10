Ashington were beaten by DMP Elizabethans at the weekend.

Ashington lost a close game away at DMP Elizabethans by 30-28.

Ash dominated the early exchanges but failed to take their early chances before DMP scored a try with their first attack.

Ash bounced straight back, a jinking run by debutant Nathan Abraham saw the ball swept wide to winger Romeo Reynolds, who streaked in for a try to level the scores.

The visitors continued to dominate, with strong runs from forwards Ian Brierley and Greg Henderson, and a jinking Oliver Snary run sawTyler Hepple drive Ash into the corner, only for Henderson to be surprisingly penalised just short of the line for over aggressive play when driving out of the tackle.

Ash continued to press with Abraham and Jordan Webster both just short of the line before a clever Hepple grabber kick saw Ed Gray, another debutant, outstrip the cover to touch down under the posts, Snary converting to give Ash a deserved 5-12 lead after 27 minutes.

They extended their lead with a Snary penalty on 35 minutes, before a five-minute collapse saw Ash concede two tries, one converted, and a penalty to turn around 20-15 down at half time.

The second half was a much more even affair with Elizabethans’ full-back the star for the home side, always beating several would-be tacklers every time he touched the ball.

Ash levelled the scores with a well-taken Abraham snipe on 52 minutes, with Jonta Johnson extending the visitors’ lead at 64 minutes, driving over from the base of the scrum.

The Elizabethans then took a two-point lead with a 75 metre converted try.

On 70 minutes, Hepple gave Ash a 27-28 lead with a well struck penalty, but with two minutes to go Ash were penalised for a deliberate knock-on, the home side kicking the winning penalty.

The Ash scrum and lineout both went well, and the Webster twins Jordan and Matthew, Brierley and Henderson all carried gamely, debutant Connor Rogerson had an excellent first half, but tired as Ash began to miss tackles.

All of the backs carried well on occasion but didn’t always gel as a unit and, sadly, missed tackles.

Ash 2s started their season strongly with a great 22-7 win against Blyth.

This Saturday Ash 1s are away to Barnard Castle, with the 2s at home to Ryton 2s.