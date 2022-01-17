Ashington lose at home to Bishop Auckland

Rugby.

Ash started strongly with a Jordan Webster run taken on by a typical Greg Henderson rumble which saw the ball spread wide to Weeks who was bundled into touch.

After eight minutes, with virtually their first attacking move, a missed tackle in the centre saw Bishop cross for their first try, converted to give them a 0-7 lead.

Ash bounced back, strong running from Brierley and Henderson set up an attacking ruck, centre Parsons broke through the middle to feed the supporting Josh Weeks who brushed aside the attempted tackle to cross for a try, Arkle adding the conversion to level the scores.

On 19 minutes a second Parsons break saw him again feed the supporting Weeks who crashed over for his second try to give Ash a 12-7 lead.

Ashington were enjoying plenty of possession and good hands from front row pair Smart and Henderson set up a Merryweather run. Another Parsons break and good work in the forwards saw debutant fly half Owen Hayton tackled 5meters out. As Ash continued to press Jordan Webster latched onto a loose ball and raced 30 meters to score in the corner, Arkle kicking the touchline conversion.

On the stroke of half time with Ash again pressing a Brierley blindside break was fed to Parsons whose overhead pass was intercepted by the Bishop centre who raced 60 meters to score under the posts for a converted try to give a 19-14 half time score line.

The score on half time seemed to invigorate the visitors who started the second half strongly. A strong Bishop attack set up a 5 meter lineout, with the forwards driving over in the corner for a try to level the scores.

Bishop with their tales up then took the lead with an excellent break through the centre.

This try appeared to galvanise Ash and a Brierley burst set up an attacking ruck, after several darts for the line, the ball went blind and Matthew Webster crossed for his first Ashington first team try.

Ash pressed for a winning try, Lumley and Dickinson runs and a Merryweather break were both snuffed out. Then a Matthew Webster break saw Gleeson set up an overlap which Ash spurned and were then penalised at the break down allowing Bishop to clear the danger.

Bishop from the lineout drove through the middle and after a series of rucks Ash were penalised for a high tackle, the Bishop fly half coolly slotting the penalty to give the visitors a slender 24-27 lead.

Ash threw everything into attack, Nichol broke down the left and seemed to be high tackled, Ash managed to retain the ball, which was switched to the right wing and Webster was stopped 3 meters short, Ash penalised at the break down losing their last chance of victory. Man of the match was awarded to debutant Owen Hayton who had an excellent start to his senior career.

Ash 2s continued their great run with an excellent 22-17 win away against Gateshead 3s.