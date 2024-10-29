Ashington fight back against Whitley Bay Rockcliff to reach Northumberland Senior Shield final

Ashington overturned a 24-point deficit to beat Whitley Bay Rockcliff.

Ashington travelled to Whitley Bay Rockcliff for their Northumberland Senior Shield semi-final clash at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rockcliff let slip a commanding 31-7 lead as Ashington recovered to finish the game well on top to progress to the final, where they will face local rivals Blyth.

As well as the opportunity to make it through to the final, bragging rights were also at stake as the Ashington coaches, brothers Neil and Drew Hayton, were formerly of Rockcliff, and they faced another pair of brothers, Liam and Geoff Bowman, the Rockcliff coaches and their former club mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both clubs fielded young sides, with 12 of Rockcliff’s starting 15 having recently progressed through age grade rugby.

The home team kicked off and pinned Ashington back in to their 22 as they went for the early score. The visitors’ defence held out but eventually a well-worked backs move created the space for winger Alfie Stokes to score under the posts, converted by Jack Weir, with 10 minutes played.

From the re-start, Rockcliff kept the pressure up, and from a well-executed lineout on Ashington’s five metre line, number eight Connor Madden broke from the back of the line to touch down, unconverted.

A third try came for Rockcliff shortly after this, when they stole Ashington ball at a lineout and Lewis Anderson crashed over, also unconverted, for a score of 17-0 with 25 minutes played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fourth try for the home team came almost straight from the kick off, as they worked the ball through the backs and Will Stanford-Davies was on hand to finish, converted by Weir. With half an hour gone, the Cardinal and Golds were 24-0 up, and looked comfortable, but Ashington had tried to run the ball whenever possible and looked dangerous when they attacked.

As half time approached they launched an attack on Rockcliff’s try line and scrum half Nathan Abraham finished to the right of the posts. The conversion was added for 24-7 at the break.

The first score in the second half fell to Rockcliff, who recovered their 24-point lead when Madden picked up a loose ball 25 metres out and charged forward to score, converted by Weir.

This spurred Ashington into action, and, taking advantage of Rockcliff losing their momentum as a number of substitutions were made, they scored three tries in 10 minutes, from Jacob Simmon, Jordan Webster and Isaac Quarry. All were converted, to close the gap to three points with 20 minutes left to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rockcliff were rattled and frustrations mounted as they tried to regain control of the game. This led to a series of penalties and a yellow card which contributed to Ashington eventually getting their noses in front with Quarry scoring his second try, also converted.

With 10 minutes left, Ashington were leading 35-31, and the home team were desperately trying to work the ball upfield, but Ashington defended well and then delivered the killer blow.

As the clock was running down a final try, scored by Webster, with a conversion, saw the game close out with Ashington winning 42-31.