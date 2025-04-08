Ashington end season with nine-try win to finish fifth

Ashington ended the season with a nine-try win.

Ashington romped to a nine-try victory against DMP Elizabethans in their final game of the season, to secure fifth place in the league.

The Ashington front row of Ian Brierley, skipper Greg Henderson and Damien Martinez dominated the scrum, the second row pairing of Matthew Moffatt and Richard Harmer cleaned up at the lineout and the reshaped back row of Ewan Dodgson, Bobby Young and Harry Lumley rampaged around the field.

The new half back pairing of colt Joey Moulding, making his first start for the firsts, and man of the match Jake Eagle linked well, the pace and power of centre combination Joseph Fearns and Brian Merryweather proved effective and the back three of Andrew Reynolds, Ben Ray and Ed Gray always looked dangerous with the ball in hand, with the two wingers Reynolds and Ray having their best games for Ashington.

The three second-half replacements, colts Dylan McMorn and Lewis Perrin, and veteran Gareth Newman all carried effectively, with Newman in support of a Henderson run to score Ashington’s final try.

Ashington’s other try scorers were: Fearns, two, Dodgson, two, the second one a fantastic 60-metre run to outstrip the covering defence, Eagle, Ray, Gray, and a 40-metre Young gallop. Eagle kicked six conversions.

At the end of the game, two of Ashington’s three-man coaching team – Neil and Drew Hayton – announced they were stepping down as head and assistant coach after six years at the helm. In that time Ashington firsts have won two cups, and narrowly missed out on promotion last season when they finished third.

All at Ashington thank them for their service and wish them well.