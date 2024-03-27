Ashington crash in another 80 points as two club stalwarts play their last home game

Ashington scored 80 points for the second game running on Saturday.

A strong Ashington side acknowledged the final home league appearance of two long-serving players before their retirement at the end of the season. Damien Martinez and Darren Dickinson have been excellent players for Ashington and fine role models for the youth teams they now coach at the club.

Whitby’s inexperienced side were quickly under pressure and Ashington scored seven tries and five conversions before half time through Oliver Snary (two), Dickinson, Adam Junk (two) and Jake Eagle (two) with the conversions by skipper Johnny Arkle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brief period of Whitby pressure saw them get a converted try on 38 minutes for a half-time score of 45-7.

Ashington continued to dominate the early second half, running in another three tries in the first 15 minutes through Joseph Fearns, Jordan Webster and Brian Merryweather, two of which were converted by Arkle.

Whitby got their second try on 55 minutes.

Christopher Johnson and Bradley Smart replaced Owen Hayton and Ian Brierley for Ashington then Ewan Dodgson replaced Snary. The changes gave Ash the opportunity to finish strongly with tries from Daniel Simpson, Arkle, Fearns and Alex Clarke, with one more conversion from Arkle.