Ashington concede four second-half tries as they lose to Gateshead

Ashington were beaten at home by Gateshead.

Ashington hosted Gateshead on Saturday and after a promising start were undone by a strong second-half performance by the visitors.

Ashington started strongly with an excellent Will Gouldsmith run setting up a good attacking position, but they failed to capitalise and were penalised at an attacking ruck.

Ashington had much the better of the first 15 minutes but repeatedly kicked the ball away when in attacking positions to the Gateshead back three, who all showed plenty of pace on the counterattack.

On 15 minutes, in Gateshead’s first serious attack, Ashington dropped the ball in the centre when they had an opportunity to clear, enabling the visitors to score under the posts for a converted try.

Gateshead added a second try after 25 minutes, with Ashington continuing to waste the possession they had.

Ashington finally clicked on 32 minutes – from a good attacking lineout the ball was spun along the backs to outside centre Isaac Quarry, who went outside his man to score.

Gateshead bounced straight back with a penalty and an unconverted try to give a 5-22 half-time score.

Ashington started the second half strongly, a Greg Henderson steal saw him feed Robert Young and Young’s half break was supported by Joseph Fearns, who crashed over under the posts for a try converted by Oliver Snary.

Any hopes of an Ashington comeback were soon dashed by an excellent second-half performance by Gateshead, who ran in four unanswered tries to an Ashington side second to the breakdown and missing tackles.

Final score 12-44.

Ashington are away to table-topping Durham University on Saturday.