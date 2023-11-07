Ashington come out on top against a tenacious Seaham side that fought for everything

Ashington beat a battling Seaham side 22-5 on Saturday. Picture: Ian Storey

The visitors started strongly and took the lead on six minutes with a well worked try.

Skipper Johnny Arkle kicked a penalty before Jordan Webster drove over for Ashington’s first try after a powerful John Tuck run, well supported by Ewan Dodgson, Arkle adding the conversion to give Ashington a 10-5 lead after 15 minutes.

Ashington’s lineout struggled and they repeatedly turned over ball in the tackle, resulting in a lack of attacking continuity, but on 35 minutes Ashington extended their lead through man of the match Tyler Hepple, who crashed through two tackles to score after a quickly taken tap penalty, following a strong Webster run. Arkle again adding the conversion to give Ashington a 17-5 half-time lead.

The second half continued in a similar pattern with Ashington’s lack of continuity forcing them to defend for long periods, the highlight being a crunching Hepple tackle that brought gasps from the crowd.

The home side’s frustration began to show and two Ashington players were yellow carded with 12 and eight minutes remaining. It was at this stage that Ashington played their most flowing rugby of the half. Good runs from Tuck, Adam Junk and Brian Merryweather set up a scrum five metres out and then, after a short period of pressure, Merryweather crossed in the corner for Ashington’s third try from a quickly taken tap penalty to see the match end 22-5.

Ashington would like to thank match ball sponsor Bubbles for their support and the ball boys – Jacob, Oliver and Joel.