Ashington beat the conditions and injuries to record an away win at Redcar

Ashington won away against Redcar.

Ashington travelled to Redcar for their league match with an unchanged pack from last week, however the back line included two players making their Ashington debuts, Jeremy Oboh and Manie Banks.

The game started in atrocious conditions with heavy rain and Ashington playing into a strong diagonal wind, however the pack dominated the scrums from the start.

Ashington persevered against the conditions and after 25 minutes were rewarded with a penalty try following an obstruction by Redcar.

Ten minutes later a good break by Jordan Webster from the halfway line into the Redcar 22 and a well-timed pass put fullback Ed Gray over for a try on the left.

Ashington then lost both half backs Oliver Snary and Adam Scott to injury and brought on William Goldsmith and Ewan Dodgson. This meant several positional changes, including Owen Hayton reverting from second row to fly half and Gray stepping in at scrum half.

Half-time score 12-0 to Ashington.

During the break, the weather cleared and Redcar enjoyed their best spell of the match in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

They recycled well through numerous phases and scored a try out on the left, followed by a penalty kick soon after to close the score to 12-8.

Ashington were unfortunate not to score on 66 minutes with the ref unsighted, however a quick tap penalty on 73 minutes by Jordan Webster saw him crash over from five metres in the left corner. Hayton converting from the touch line with an excellent kick.

An unfortunate clash of heads in a rugby incident saw Ashington’s Goldsmith and a Redcar player have to leave the field near the end.

Ashington looked to try to get the bonus point fourth try but were happy to secure the away win 8-19.

Man of the match for Ashington was Gray, who scored the first try, made a fine try-saving tackle and adapted very well from full back to scrum half due to the series of injuries.

Next week Ashington are at home to table-topping Durham University and will need to be at their very best.

Ashington 2nds were at home to local rivals Morpeth 3rds and recorded a fine 57-12 win to continue their great form.