Ashington bag a bonus point win at Blyth

Ashington had a good win away at Blyth.

Ashington dominated the game away at Blyth territorially to such an extent that it took the home team 50 minutes to get into the Ashington half, but good Blyth defence and missed opportunities kept the score line down.

Ashington dominated the early scrums with the experienced front three of Ian Brierley, Greg Henderson and Damien Martinez leading from the front.

A strong Connor Rogerson drive was taken on by Henderson and from the ruck fly half “Monty” Snary jinked through half a dozen defenders to cross for an excellent individual try, to give the visitors a 0-5 lead after seven minutes.

On 16 minutes, they extended their lead after Jordan Webster was stopped just short of the line. From from the following scrum, Snary broke blind to score his second try.

Ashington continued to press, Robert Young, Brierley, Henderson, Rogerson and Joseph Fearns all carried strongly, but Ashington were unable to convert their pressure into points and had to settle for a Snary penalty on 33 minutes.

Just before half time the crowd was treated to probably the highlight of the half, from the halfway line Brierley barged through three tackles to thunder 30 metres down the wing, only to be stopped by a tremendous tap tackle when everyone thought he was certain to score.

Having dominated the first half but only leading 0-13, the visitors needed to score first in the second half to kill the game off.

On 48 minutes a silky Alex Clark run set up a ruck deep in the home 22, and quick hands saw James Snowden cross for an excellent try, converted by Snary, to give Ashington a 20-point lead.

Blyth began to fight their way back into the game and finally won some attacking ball before a Henderson barging run was supported by man of the match Snary, good hands from Owen Hayton saw him feed Ed Gray to score in the corner.

Ashington brought on 18-year-old prop Dylan McMorn for his debut in the final quarter as the visitors held out, with Blyth pressing for a consolation score.

This was an excellent bonus point win for Ashington against a Blyth side who defended well.

There are no games over the Christmas period, with the next league game on Saturday, January 4.