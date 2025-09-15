Another win for Alnwick RFC but red card costly for Morpeth

Action from Upper Eden v Morpeth.

Alnwick RFC made it back-to-back victories as their superb start to the season continued with a 42-17 win over York at Greensfield.

Head coach Michael Van Vuuren said: “We knew we would be considered the underdogs based on last season’s results against York. The squad owed themselves and the club a good performance and they did just that.

“I was really proud of all the boys, they really fronted up and stuck to the plan.”

Alnwick travel to Cleckheaton on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Morpeth RFC travelled to Cumbrian outfit Upper Eden and battled well – but ended up losing the game 32-22 with disruption caused by injury, a sin binning and a sending off.

From an attacking line-out, Elliot Clark won the ball before further pressure saw Ryan Shaw going over in the corner. Harvey Gillie superbly converted from the touchline to put Morpeth 7-3 ahead.

Shaw was soon forced to leave the field with a shoulder problem and then Josh Williams was sin binned. Worse was to come for Morpeth as Cade Whitfield was given a red card on 32 minutes.

Although the visitors continued to compete, Upper Eden took advantage to score three tries, one of the three was converted, and were 20-10 ahead after 52 minutes.

The three points that the away side scored in that time was initiated by Jack Elliott, Morpeth’s outstanding performer on the day, who picked up the pace of the game and took a quick penalty that caused the home side to concede a penalty – which Harvey Gillie converted.

A Morpeth unforced error, with a restart not going 10 metres, saw the home side take play to another attacking set piece and attacking line-out. This provided another converted try on 55 minutes (27-10).

But to their credit, showing spirit, Morpeth hit back when skipper Elliott scrambled over after quick recycled ball. Harvey Gillie converted (27-17).

Another push over unconverted try on 72 minutes saw the game safe for the Cumbrian outfit before Morpeth winger Harry Hoggins, who looked spritely on his welcome return to the side, touched down following an excellent Jack Elliott kick ahead (32-22).