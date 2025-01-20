An impressive first half sees Morpeth RFC secure a bonus point win over Consett

Morpeth kept up their good run of form with a win against Consett. Picture: Colin Green

After a surprisingly hard frost that resulted in a change of pitches, Morpeth continued their excellent form of late with a comfortable bonus point victory against a hardworking Consett side who always stuck to the task, particularly after a storming first 40 minutes from the home side.

It was the first encounter this season between the two sides and was, ultimately, a close-run affair.

Whilst there are always absentees caused by injuries and unavailability etc. perhaps Saturday’s 52-14 scoreline is a reflection of Morpeth’s improvement as a team.

The home side produced a stunning first half display which ultimately put the game to bed. The second half was a far more even affair with the home side failing to replicate the first 40, as the visitors came back into the game.

The opening encounters suggested there was going to be little between the sides, however, that all changed on eight minutes when Morpeth scored a well constructed set play try.

Quick ball saw the ball go wide before centre Jake McKay took an excellent line and breached the home defence, crashing over from 30 metres. Fly half Harvey Gillie converted with ease. 7-0.

On 12 minutes, evergreen winger Jonny Ward scored in the corner making it 12-0.

Recycled quick ball was followed by a long Gillie pass that saw the winger, still with a lot to do, weave his way over wide out.

The young fly half missed the conversion but the same player then scored a hat trick of tries in the space of 10 minutes.

After 18 minutes another McKay break saw the number 10 touching down in the corner. A superb conversion followed.

Then the fly half quickly touched down twice, on 20 and 25 minutes, both interceptions. Once can be fortuitous, twice may come from a player’s vision and anticipation? Both efforts were converted. 33-0.

To their immense credit, Consett came back to score a converted try on 32 minutes which was richly deserved after constant forward pressure and recycled ball.

The home side were in no mood to give up their impetus. Another training ground move on 34 minutes from an attacking midfield scrum owed as much to the coaching team as the players, when left wing Jake Stephenson was released to score in the corner. Gillie struck a super conversion. 40-7.

The super first half display by Morpeth ended when the home pack, led by yet another wholehearted and honest display by second row Steven ‘Stretch’ Long scored a push-over try. It was richly deserved, as the set scrum, with Theo Cavaghan, Ryan Shaw and Tony Moody prominent, had provided a dominant platform for the backs to enjoy.

Half-time score 45-7.

Unfortunately, the second half failed to live up to the first. Matters were not helped by some aimless Morpeth kicking.

Consett deservedly scored a converted try on 50 minutes following some poor Morpeth defence to reduce the deficit, before the winning margin was confirmed on 68 minutes when Ward, assisted McKay, won the foot race to score by the posts. Gillie added the extras.

Long, who worked tirelessly throughout in both attack and defence, was named Scoops Man of the Match.