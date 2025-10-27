Alnwick surrender first half lead against Driffield and slip to defeat

Action from the game between Alnwick and Driffield. Picture: Trevor Owen Photography

Driffield turned around a half-time deficit to condemn Alnwick RFC to only their second defeat of the season.

The Blue and Golds led 3-14 at the break, but the hosts fought back to take the points in the Regional One North East clash.

It finished 27-24 as Matthew Bowman ran over a late, late try to win it.

“It was really tough to lose the way we did,” admitted player head coach Michael Van Vuuren.

“We felt in control until the second half. Driffield managed to put us under pressure in the second half and deserved the win.

“I’ll have to look at where we went wrong and make sure we learn from it,” he said.

Alnwick remain in third spot and have a free weekend this Saturday.

“It’s an opportunity for the squad to recharge and come back firing for Middlesbrough,” he said.

The Teessiders visit Greensfield on Saturday, November 8.

Alnwick Ladies head coach Rob Gabriele has been impressed after a ‘solid start’ to what is only their second season in the league.

“The players have responded well to how the coaches want to play, and the players’ leadership team have been invaluable in promoting squad cohesion,” he said.

“There have been some excellent individual performances, with the manner in which all players have given 100%, being more of note.

“Additionally, the rate at which the new players are growing in confidence and developing their skillset is extremely exciting for the future.”

The Ladies’ tough top-of-the-table Women’s NC 3 North (North) clash at Whitley Bay Rockcliff Roses ended in a 38-19 defeat which saw them slip down to fourth in the table.