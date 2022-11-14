Alnwick rugby win at West Bridgford
Alnwick Rugby 1sts maintained their presence near the top of the North East One League with a 32-12 away win over West Bridgford on Saturday.
The bonus point win made it eight out of ten for the Greensfield side this season and places them third in the table on 37 points, eight behind leaders Billingham.
This weekend the blue and golds have a free Saturday but the following weekend they face a difficult home match against second in the table Heath.