Alnwick rugby

The victory makes it six out of eight for the Greensfield side, who now sit fourth in the table on 28 points.

Alnwick got off to a good start and they found themselves 10-0 up thanks to a sniping try from Hugh Todd along with a conversion and a penalty from Evan Moir.

But just before half-time a penalty for the home side got them on the scoreboard at 10-3.

In the second half a long penalty kick from Moir saw Alnwick extend their lead to 13-3 and another successful penalty saw them move 16-3 in front.

Late in the game Duncan Smith side-stepped four players for a great solo score and with Moir again successful with the boot the blue and golds eased to a 23-3 winning scoreline.