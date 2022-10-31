Alnwick rugby win at Scunthorpe
Alnwick Rugby 1st XV enjoyed a successful trip to Lincolnshire on Saturday, returning with a 23-3 away victory over Scunthorpe in the North One League.
The victory makes it six out of eight for the Greensfield side, who now sit fourth in the table on 28 points.
Alnwick got off to a good start and they found themselves 10-0 up thanks to a sniping try from Hugh Todd along with a conversion and a penalty from Evan Moir.
But just before half-time a penalty for the home side got them on the scoreboard at 10-3.
In the second half a long penalty kick from Moir saw Alnwick extend their lead to 13-3 and another successful penalty saw them move 16-3 in front.
Late in the game Duncan Smith side-stepped four players for a great solo score and with Moir again successful with the boot the blue and golds eased to a 23-3 winning scoreline.
On Saturday Alnwick are home to Driffield.