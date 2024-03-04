Alnwick RFC Women's team took on Consett Cobras on Sunday. Picture: Alnwick RFC Women's Rugby

The thirds played out a 14-14 draw away at Sunderland Shipwrights, while the women’s team beat Consett Cobras 32-39.

The firsts finally broke their duck against a Driffield team they have played and lost against three times, most recently suffering a 29-19 reverse in Yorkshire in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both teams went into the game on a similar run of form, having won three and lost two of their previous five games.

In the end it was fifth-placed Alnwick who won the bragging rights against the team two places above them in the league, with Matty Jolly being named man of the match.

Alnwick scored the first try after 15 minutes before Driffield hit back with a converted try of their own. A penalty near the end of the half saw Alnwick go in at half time 10-7 ahead.

Alnwick touched down twice more in the second period and good defensive work restricted the visitors to two penalties, to see Alnwick hold on for a 24-13 win that keeps them in the hunt for fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two clubs’ U15s played before the game, taking part in a competitive match in front of a good crowd that was played in a good spirit.

Alnwick firsts travel to the team sitting above them in the league, Harrogate, for the rearranged fixture on Saturday.

The women’s team travelled to Consett for their first official game against a team in the National Challenge 3 (North) on Sunday.

The game was extra memorable for Molly Phillips as she bagged her first try in senior rugby. Also on the scoresheet were top try scorer Niamh Aspin, who touched down four times and claimed two conversions. The other tries came from Jacqui Davies and Morgan Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The women’s team is travelling to Germany in June to take part in an international tournament and is looking for businesses to sponsor them to help with the costs.

They will be taking part in Berliner Sport Club Rugby X’s tournament and sponsors will get social media coverage before, during and after the tournament.