Alnwick rugby romp to big win over Kirby Lonsdale
Alnwick 1sts 73Kirby Lonsdale 14Alnwick Rugby Club 1sts turned in their most dominant performance of the season to romp home against visitors Kirby Lonsdale at Greenfeild on Saturday.
The victory places the Northumbrians fifth in North Premier on 46 points.
Alnwick found themselves 35-0 up with a hat-trick from Alex Robson plus a touchdown from Burn.
Eggleston then went over, converted by Moir for 42-0.
Kirby Lonsdale replied with a score of their own for 42-7, but right on half time Young went over for a 47-7 lead at the break.
In the second half Smith and Young touched down, one converted by Moir, for 59-7.
The visitors broke again and brought it back to 59-15, but a second try for Smith put Alnwick 66-14 in front.
Substitute Ellis then touched down, converted by Moir for 73-14 before Ellis was sin-binned for ten minutes in the closing stages.
On Saturday (January 29) Alnwick are away to tenth placed Rossendale.