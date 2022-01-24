Alnwick rugby romp to big win over Kirby Lonsdale

Alnwick RFC.

The victory places the Northumbrians fifth in North Premier on 46 points.

Alnwick found themselves 35-0 up with a hat-trick from Alex Robson plus a touchdown from Burn.

Eggleston then went over, converted by Moir for 42-0.

Kirby Lonsdale replied with a score of their own for 42-7, but right on half time Young went over for a 47-7 lead at the break.

In the second half Smith and Young touched down, one converted by Moir, for 59-7.

The visitors broke again and brought it back to 59-15, but a second try for Smith put Alnwick 66-14 in front.

Substitute Ellis then touched down, converted by Moir for 73-14 before Ellis was sin-binned for ten minutes in the closing stages.