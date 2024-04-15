Alnwick rugby player Ava McDougall is delighted to be selected to play for the county

Ava McDougall will play for the county next month.

The popular prop has previously played for the county at junior levels and was picked to play in the North East and Cumbria Centre of Excellence squad from 2021-23.

Ava will star in the green, red and gold in games against Cheshire, Durham and Notts, Lincs and Derby next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m absolutely thrilled to make the cut for county,” she said.

“The competition was very strong this year and the standards of play are at an all-time high, which is lovely to see as it really shows the improvements in women’s rugby in the north.”

Ava added: “Although I nervous as it’s my first senior county debut, it’s the perfect way to end the season in the county colours, keeping me fit for next season.”