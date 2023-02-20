News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Rugby maintain promotion push with win over West Bridgford

High-flying Alnwick secured a comfortable 38-15 home win over basement club West Bridgford on Saturday.

By Ian Smith
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 12:33pm
Alnwick Rugby, enjoying a successful season in the North 1 League.
The victory keeps the Greensfield outfit in third spot in the Northern Division – Regional One North East and still in with a chance of promotion with just three games left.

Next up is the final home league match of the season with the Northumbrians looking for revenge against a Paviors side who are currently second bottom.

In the reverse fixture, Alnwick threw away a 32-14 lead with only 20 minutes remaining to lose 35-32.

The match, sponsored by William Hackett’s, kicks off at 2.15pm on Saturday.

