Alnwick Rugby maintain promotion push with win over West Bridgford
High-flying Alnwick secured a comfortable 38-15 home win over basement club West Bridgford on Saturday.
The victory keeps the Greensfield outfit in third spot in the Northern Division – Regional One North East and still in with a chance of promotion with just three games left.
Next up is the final home league match of the season with the Northumbrians looking for revenge against a Paviors side who are currently second bottom.
In the reverse fixture, Alnwick threw away a 32-14 lead with only 20 minutes remaining to lose 35-32.
The match, sponsored by William Hackett’s, kicks off at 2.15pm on Saturday.