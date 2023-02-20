Alnwick Rugby, enjoying a successful season in the North 1 League.

The victory keeps the Greensfield outfit in third spot in the Northern Division – Regional One North East and still in with a chance of promotion with just three games left.

Next up is the final home league match of the season with the Northumbrians looking for revenge against a Paviors side who are currently second bottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the reverse fixture, Alnwick threw away a 32-14 lead with only 20 minutes remaining to lose 35-32.