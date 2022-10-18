Alnwick Rugby lost at Sandal
Alnwick Rugby 1sts suffered their second league defeat of the season when they went down to a 27-15 defeat at Sandal on Saturday.
By Keith Hamblin
The loss means Alnwick remain fourth in the North 1 table on 19 points, ten behind leaders Heath.
It was Sandal’s second league win of the season and they are eighth.
On Saturday (October 22) Alnwick are home to sixth placed Doncaster Phoenix.
Also at the weekend, Alnwick’s 3rd team were in home action against Berwick Bears in the CANDY League, winning 53-26.