Alnwick Rugby Club 1st XV, who lost to Billingham in their top of the table clash at the weekend.

It was first v equal second in the table - Alnwick were level on points with Heath - but Billingham, who had lost only one game all season were not prepared to let their advantage at the head of the North 1 division slip and a comprehensive 60-10 victory meant it was not the afternoon the Northumbrians had been hoping for.

The home were on the front foot from the start and three converted tries, plus a penalty, saw Billingham race into a 24-0 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick then had a player yellow carded, which did not help their cause, and Billingham ran in another three tries before Alnwick managed to get themselves on the scoresheet with a try of their own, making it 39-5 at half-time.

Two home tries, both converted, at the start of the second half saw the score stretched to 53-5 before Alnwick grabbed a second for 53-10.

There was no stopping Billingham, however, and a ninth try, converted, secured what in the end was a comfortable home victory.

The win took Billingham onto 60 points, putting them 14 points ahead of Alnwick and Heath, whose game was postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday (December 17), Alnwick will play their final game before the festive break when they host ninth placed Paviors at Greensfield. Their first scheduled fixture in the new year is on January 7 away to Cleckheaton.

The 2nds are away to Morpeth Reivers in the Candy League this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Morpeth 1sts, who are enjoying a successful season in the North 2 League, also saw their home game against Consett postponed on Saturday.

Morpeth, who have won 11 out of 12 so far this season, and who top the table on 56 points, will hope to get back into action this weekend with their final game before Christmas with a home fixture against Durham City, which is due to kick off at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their first game after the new year is on January 7 at home to Percy Park.