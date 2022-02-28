Alnwick rugby lose away to Billingham

Alnwick RFC.

The Greensfield side always knew it was going to be a tough encounter as their opponents sat one place above them in the table before kick-off.

The home side opened the scoring and before half time added an unconverted try to lead 8-0 at the break.

In the second half Billingham stretched their lead to 15-0 with a converted try before Alnwick replied with a try of their own, unconverted for 15-5.

Two more unconverted tries saw the hosts run out comfortable winners.

The defeat leaves Alnwick fifth in the table on 57 points, the same as Lymm.