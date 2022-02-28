Alnwick rugby lose away to Billingham
After two successive victories, Alnwick Rugby Club 1st XV suffered a 25-5 defeat when they travelled to take on Billingham in the North Premier League on Saturday.
The Greensfield side always knew it was going to be a tough encounter as their opponents sat one place above them in the table before kick-off.
The home side opened the scoring and before half time added an unconverted try to lead 8-0 at the break.
In the second half Billingham stretched their lead to 15-0 with a converted try before Alnwick replied with a try of their own, unconverted for 15-5.
Two more unconverted tries saw the hosts run out comfortable winners.
The defeat leaves Alnwick fifth in the table on 57 points, the same as Lymm.
On Saturday (March 5), Alnwick 1sts are away to Burnage, who are 12th. Alnwick 3rds are home to Novos 3rds and on Sunday (March 6) the U9s are away to Blyth.