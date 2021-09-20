Alnwick rugby lose at Blackburn

Alnwick Rugby Club.

They put up an improved performance in the second half, adding 21 points to the scoreboard, but unfortunately, Blackburn were in rampant mood in the first half, piling up a 29-0 interval lead, and they continued to add to their tally after the break, to run out 46-21 winners.

The home side took only three minutes to open their account with a penalty, going on to score four tries by the half-time whistle, three of which were converted.

Alnwick managed to enjoy the better of the scoring in the second half but in truth the damage had already been done in the opening 40 minutes and the second half was all about regaining some composure and giving the final scoreline a more respectable look.