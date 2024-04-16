Alnwick RFC win the County Cup after a comprehensive victory over Northern
The side was well-drilled, solid in defence and composed on the ball. They broke to score the opener out wide for an unconverted try.
Northern responded when they kicked a penalty and went ahead before the break after going over in the corner.
Alnwick hit back and re-took the lead from a five-metre lineout as they drove over, and led 12-8 at the interval.
They added to their points from another penalty lineout and kicked the conversion.
Alnwick added two more converted tries in the final 20 minutes to complete a comprehensive victory and end the season celebrating a cup win.
Alnwick reached the final after beating Tynedale Raiders 29-12, while Northern defeated Morpeth.
They last won the cup in 2022 when they beat Novocastrians.