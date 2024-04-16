Alnwick RFC win the County Cup after a comprehensive victory over Northern

Alnwick Rugby Club were as rampant as the Percy lion on their jerseys as they mauled Northern 31-8 at Morpeth to lift the Northumberland County Cup.
By Jon Tait
Published 16th Apr 2024, 09:42 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 09:43 BST
Action from the cup final. Picture: HOrangePhotographyAction from the cup final. Picture: HOrangePhotography
Action from the cup final. Picture: HOrangePhotography

The side was well-drilled, solid in defence and composed on the ball. They broke to score the opener out wide for an unconverted try.

Northern responded when they kicked a penalty and went ahead before the break after going over in the corner.

Alnwick hit back and re-took the lead from a five-metre lineout as they drove over, and led 12-8 at the interval.

They added to their points from another penalty lineout and kicked the conversion.

Alnwick added two more converted tries in the final 20 minutes to complete a comprehensive victory and end the season celebrating a cup win.

Alnwick reached the final after beating Tynedale Raiders 29-12, while Northern defeated Morpeth.

They last won the cup in 2022 when they beat Novocastrians.

