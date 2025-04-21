Alnwick RFC thank businesses who have sponsored Sundays Minis and Juniors Festival

Alnwick Rugby Football Club has announced the sponsors for its Minis and Juniors U7-U9 festival, which is taking place on Sunday.

This year’s generous headline sponsors are Bradley Hall Alnwick and Northumberland Estates. In addition, Turnbull’s of Alnwick, the award-winning local butchers and food hall, is kindly donating food for all 820 young players taking part.

Bradley Hall Alnwick is a leading full-service property consultancy with a strong commitment to supporting grassroots sports and community initiatives across Northumberland.

Northumberland Estates is a prominent landowner and development company dedicated to sustainable rural business and community development throughout the region.

The 2025 festival is a sell-out with 820 children from 19 rugby clubs across Northumberland, County Durham and Edinburgh set to participate. More than 1,500 spectators are expected, creating a vibrant and family-friendly atmosphere.

“We’re delighted to support such a fantastic community event,” said Angus Todd, director of the Bradley Hall Alnwick branch.

“The festival not only showcases young rugby talent but also brings people together from across the region to celebrate sport, teamwork and community spirit – values we at Bradley Hall share and champion.”

The festival will feature a variety of local catering options, including a traditional fish and chip van, an ice cream truck, an artisan coffee van, and a Greek street food van, ensuring a delightful experience for all attendees.

Tony Manners, chairman of ARFC Minis and Juniors, expressed his gratitude to the sponors and said: “The festival is only able to take place each year thanks to the incredible support of our local business community.

“We’d like to extend a special thank you to our main sponsors, Bradley Hall Alnwick and Northumberland Estates, as well as all the other generous sponsors involved.

“The funds raised on the day go directly towards purchasing essential equipment for training and making continued improvements at the club.”

In addition to the main sponsors, the club acknowledges the generous support of local business Edwin Thompson.