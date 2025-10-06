Alnwick RFC hit the top of the league after notching up another win

Alnwick have had a fantastic start to the season.

Alnwick RFC went joint-top of the Regional One North-East table with a 27-19 win over Kendal at Greensfield.

The unbeaten blue and golds share 20 points with Ilkley and leaders Heath after four straight wins on the bounce in a fantastic start to the season.

Player head coach Michael van Vuuren ran in two tries with skipper Callum Burn, on what was his 150th appearance for the club, and Duncan Smith also going over.

James Blackett kicked two conversions and a penalty in the success.

“We’re really pleased with the result,” said van Vuuren.

“Kendal were a tough opponent and the conditions made for a gritty game where we had to grind it out.”

Alnwick face a stern test when they go to fourth-placed Harrogate on Saturday.

“As I’ve said, we are taking it one week at a time and understand we still have loads to work on as a group,” continued the boss.

“We know Harrogate will be a really tough challenge and we will certainly be considered the underdogs.

“We will work hard in the week to ensure we can go down there and be competitive.”

Alnwick ladies secured their second win in two with a 22-12 success against Percy Park Panthers.

Tilly Aspin scored two tries and Milly Phillips and Izzy Weaver were also on the scoresheet, with Niamh Aspin kicking a conversion.