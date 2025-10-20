Alnwick RFC grab a bonus point win to keep up the pressure at the top of the league

Alnwick had a good win at home.

Alnwick RFC kept up the pressure on Heath at the top of Regional One North East with a 31-7 win against Sandal.

The blue and golds travel to mid-table Driffield this weekend just four points behind the leaders in second spot.

Alnwick have won five and lost just one of their opening six games in what has been a superb start by Michael Van Vuuren’s team.

“The lads were pleased with a bonus point win at home in front of a good crowd – and scored a couple really nice tries getting ball wide and through hands,” said John Spark, chair of rugby at the club.

“The pack worked hard and had some good set piece ball. James Blackett was man of match.”

Meanwhile, several girls from the club’s u16 squad have been selected to star in Northumberland’s PDG squad for the season.

Isla Gordon, Harriet Mather, Jessica Pearson, Fearne Smith, Eve Swatton, Sophie Waite and Verity Wilson will all don the famous green, red and gold shirt for the county.

The ladies senior team goes to Whitley Bay Rockcliff Roses in NC North 3 North (North) this weekend in a huge top-two clash.

Both sides have emphatically won their opening two games.