Alnwick RFC fall to narrow defeat away at Harrogate

By Jon Tait
Published 13th Oct 2025, 11:47 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 11:52 BST
Alnwick suffered their first loss of the season at Harrogate. Picture: Alnwick RFCplaceholder image
Alnwick suffered their first loss of the season at Harrogate. Picture: Alnwick RFC
Alnwick RFC went down to their first defeat of the season in a close-fought match at Harrogate.

The blue and golds were beaten by the narrowest of margins, 21-20, in Yorkshire in Regional One North East, which saw the hosts move level on points in the table.

“It was a tough one to take – hats off the Harrogate, they defended well at the end to keep us out,” said skipper Callum Burn.

Alnwick are now in joint third and take on 10th-placed Sandal at Greensfield this Saturday.

“We’re definitely looking to put wrongs to right next week. It’s another big test against Sandal, always a good encounter,” he continued.

“Our Kiwi fullback Locky was really strong yet again and saved the day for us on a couple of occasions, but again it was a real team effort to gain a valuable point away from home to stay in the top three.”

Alnwick Ladies, meanwhile, have a difficult trip to Whitley Bay Rockcliff Roses in NC North (North) this Sunday as they look to maintain their winning start.

Both sides have won their opening two fixtures and are second and third in the table on nine points.

