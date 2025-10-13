Alnwick RFC fall to narrow defeat away at Harrogate

Alnwick suffered their first loss of the season at Harrogate. Picture: Alnwick RFC

Alnwick RFC went down to their first defeat of the season in a close-fought match at Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blue and golds were beaten by the narrowest of margins, 21-20, in Yorkshire in Regional One North East, which saw the hosts move level on points in the table.

“It was a tough one to take – hats off the Harrogate, they defended well at the end to keep us out,” said skipper Callum Burn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick are now in joint third and take on 10th-placed Sandal at Greensfield this Saturday.

“We’re definitely looking to put wrongs to right next week. It’s another big test against Sandal, always a good encounter,” he continued.

“Our Kiwi fullback Locky was really strong yet again and saved the day for us on a couple of occasions, but again it was a real team effort to gain a valuable point away from home to stay in the top three.”

Alnwick Ladies, meanwhile, have a difficult trip to Whitley Bay Rockcliff Roses in NC North (North) this Sunday as they look to maintain their winning start.

Both sides have won their opening two fixtures and are second and third in the table on nine points.