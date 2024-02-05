Alnwick RFC beat Doncaster Phoenix and Morpeth kick a last-minute winner

Alnwick hosted struggling Doncaster Phoenix at the weekend. Picture: Alnwick RFC

The visitors, who are in a scrap at the bottom of the table, took the lead with a try after five minutes before Alnwick scored a converted try of their own.

In conditions made difficult by the wind, Alnwick scored again after a period of sustained pressure. Doncaster then scored an impressive try and a penalty to make the half-time score 14-13.

Alnwick touched down five minutes after the restart and started to dominate the visitors, scoring two more tries after 58 and 62 minutes to establish a 38-18 lead.

Doncaster fought back with another try but Alnwick scored again to quash any hopes of a comeback.

The visitors got their bonus try point with a fourth try as the game neared its end.

Evan Moir was named Man of the Match.

Morpeth also won at home, beating Aspatria 27-25 in a ding dong encounter, Ben Hornby kicking the winning penalty with almost the last kick of the match.

It was a game Morpeth needed to win to halt their slide down the table.

Nathan Arkle scored the first try after two minutes, Hornby kicking the extras.

Morpeth then conceded a penalty to make it 7-3.

The home side pressed the Aspatria defence and should have increased their lead on 15 minutes. Skipper Jack Elliott broke through and looked likely to score, but seemed to be taken out high, before the ball was thrown wide Arkle, who was just held up as he went over the try line.

On 26 minutes, Hornby increased the home lead with a penalty.

Aspatria drew level with a converted try following a spell of consistent forward pressure.

With half time approaching, Hornby kicked a penalty before another Aspatria try saw the visitors go in 13-15 ahead.

The second half saw Morpeth playing with the assistance of a strong breeze and Hornby took full advantage with an early penalty.

A Micky Hall try on 62 minutes increased Morpeth’s lead and a Ben Hornby penalty made the score 24-15.

