Alnwick make winning start to rugby season

Alnwick rugby.

Evan Moir gave Alnwick the lead with an early penalty, but the visitors hit back with an unconverted try to lead 3-5 at the break.

In the second half a missed Moir penalty saw York gain some momentum and another unconverted try saw them go 3-10 in front.

However, veteran James Bird latched onto a pass from Ali Blackett and crashed over the line, Moir adding the extras to level the scores at 10-all.

There was then an anxious moment for Alnwick when York were awarded a penalty, but the kick rebounded off a post. The home side went up the other end and were awarded a penalty themselves which Moir converted to complete the win.

The match was Duncan Smith’s,150th for the club.