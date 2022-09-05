Alnwick make winning start to rugby season
Alnwick Rugby 1st XV got their new season off to a winning start in the North East 1 League with a 13-10 home win over York at Greensfield on Saturday.
Evan Moir gave Alnwick the lead with an early penalty, but the visitors hit back with an unconverted try to lead 3-5 at the break.
In the second half a missed Moir penalty saw York gain some momentum and another unconverted try saw them go 3-10 in front.
However, veteran James Bird latched onto a pass from Ali Blackett and crashed over the line, Moir adding the extras to level the scores at 10-all.
There was then an anxious moment for Alnwick when York were awarded a penalty, but the kick rebounded off a post. The home side went up the other end and were awarded a penalty themselves which Moir converted to complete the win.
The match was Duncan Smith’s,150th for the club.
This Saturday (September 10), Alnwick are away to Ilkley.