Alnwick Rugby Club.

It was the Greensfield outfit’s first ever visit to the Halifax side’s North Dean ground and what an entertaining game it proved.

The visitors got off to a good start when Evan Moir converted a penalty with their first foray into the Heath half on five minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lead didn’t last long though with Heath scoring a try and conversion.

Alnwick once again bounced back and cut the deficit to one with another Moir penalty.

A Heath penalty made it 10-6 but Duncan Smith scored a try for Alnwick with Moir scoring the conversion to give the visitors a 13-10 lead.

Heath scored another converted try followed by a penalty to go 20-13 up but Alnwick hit back with a converted try, Hugh Todd touching down and Moir adding the extras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just before the break, Heath were awarded a penalty try to go 27-20 ahead.

A penalty apiece made it 30-23 before Heath stretched their advantage with a converted try. A further penalty made it 40-23.

Alnwick were in no mood to surrender and scored a converted try to finish the scoring.

The defeat drops Alnwick to fourth in the table ahead of their final league game of the season at York on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick’s 2nd XV enjoyed an entertaining 50-25 win over Northern Wanderers and will also travel to York at the weekend.