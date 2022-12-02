The build-up to the game at Gateshead Rugby Club featured many months of training, tactics, practice and perseverance.

Gateshead’s coach enthusiastically put both teams through their paces. Ball control, moves, drills, safety and set pieces all thoroughly rehearsed with a sense of purpose as well as simple enjoyment.

Eventually, Alnwick Ladies took on their fractionally more experienced counterparts.

Alnwick Ladies.

Energy levels and commitment abounded as gain lines were furiously defended and eventually breached. There was plenty of running, tackling, scrumming and kicking.

The outcome was a highly satisfied bunch of happy and very muddy ladies. The overall winner was the game.

The Gateshead coach was highly complementary of Alnwick’s attitude and approach and the entire afternoon featured friendly rivalry, laughter, applause and to conclude, some fine hospitality.

There will be a return session and another game in the near future. To get involved email [email protected]

Action from Alnwick's game versus Gateshead.