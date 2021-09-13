Alnwick held by Billingham in first home game

Alnwick RFC.

And it turned out to be a very close affair with the scores level at 9-9 after 80 minutes, both sides kicking three penalties.

Moir was the man whose points earned the Northumbrians the draw with three successful attempts at the sticks.

It was always a close match with not a lot separating the sides and Alnwick held a slender 3-0 lead at half-time after a single penalty score.

The second half was just as close, with the visitors edging it over the period on the points front to take a share of the spoils.

Other results from the weekend were:

Alnwick 2nds 27, Billingham Lions 24; Alnwick Colts 14, Peebles 38.