Alnwick held by Billingham in first home game
Alnwick Rugby Club 1sts played their first home league game of the season on Saturday when they faced Billingham at Greensfield.
And it turned out to be a very close affair with the scores level at 9-9 after 80 minutes, both sides kicking three penalties.
Moir was the man whose points earned the Northumbrians the draw with three successful attempts at the sticks.
It was always a close match with not a lot separating the sides and Alnwick held a slender 3-0 lead at half-time after a single penalty score.
The second half was just as close, with the visitors edging it over the period on the points front to take a share of the spoils.
Other results from the weekend were:
Alnwick 2nds 27, Billingham Lions 24; Alnwick Colts 14, Peebles 38.
On Saturday, September 18, Alnwick 1sts are away to Blackburn and the 2nds are home to Stockton.