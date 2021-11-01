Alnwick fifth after away win at York

Rugby.

The teams were evenly matched in the table before kick-off, but a blistering first quarter to the game saw Alnwick stamp their authority on the match, although they had to survive an early second half barrage from their hosts before eventually taking the win.

Evan Moir gave the Northumbrians the lead with a early penalty, and a converted try from Jonny Burn, who scored under the posts after 12 minutes, saw the visitors open up a 10-0 lead.

Straight from the restart and it was 17-0 with Sam Egg intercepting the ball on the halfway line and running through to touch down for another converted try.

York pulled three points back with a penalty, but at half-time Alnwick were 17-3 to the good.

The home side upped their game at the start of the second half, however, and Alnwick were on the back foot. York managed to run in two tries, one of which was converted, and at 17-15 it was game on.

However, Alnwick managed to regroup and Moir barged his way over for the match-winning try, converted for a final score of 24-15.

Alnwick have no game this weekend, their next fixture being at home against Burnage on Saturday, November 13.

Alnwick 2nds faced local rivals Morpeth Reivers in a local derby under the lights at Greensfield on Friday.