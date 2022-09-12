Alnwick and Morpeth rugby continue winning starts to season

Rugby.

In North 1, Alnwick followed up their opening day 13-10 home win over York with a 13-6 away victory over Ilkley on Saturday.

All games were given the go ahead by the English Rugby Union in a directive following the death of The Queen.

Alnwick are one of six sides in the division who have won their opening two fixtures and this weekend they will be looking to make it three from three when they take on another unbeaten side, Billingham, at home. Billingham are in free-scoring mode at the moment have rattled up 57 and 46 points in their opening two games.

In Division 2, Morpeth 1sts, after a 57-7 away win at Stockton, won 62-10 on the road at Carlisle.

The game began with a minute silence, with both sides, officials and supporters giving due respect to the sadness felt at The Queen’s passing.

In good conditions they took the lead on two minutes with a break by Jake McKay, playing at fly half, which enabled Josh Williams to crash over for 0-5.

Then after 10 minutes another try came when good work by centre Hornby was followed by a quick turn of speed from Dynan, who rounded the full back to touch down, and with the conversion from McKay the scoreboard ticked over to 0-12 before a home panalty made it 3-12.

Scrum half Elliott was the next scorer on 17 minutes with a quickly taken penalty to bury over from short range for 3-17.

Morpeth were now rampant and two more scores before the interval from Dynan and Williams, the second of which was converted by McKay, making it 3-29 at the break.

There was no let up in the second half as both Ward and McKay scored excellent tries, the scoreboard moving on to 3-50.

To their immense credit the home side bounced back with a good try and conversion of their own for 10-50.

But from the restart Morpeth were on the go again as both Ward and hooker Grieve went over to complete the scoring.