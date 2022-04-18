Alnwick 2nds through to County Plate final

Alnwick RFC.

Alnwick 2nds now go on to meet Medicals in the final.

Alnwick kicked off and pressed Ashington who cleared their lines only for the home side to pile on more early pressure leading to a try within the first three minutes, which was not converted.

Ashington started to play their way into the game and had possession for long periods but could not seem to offer much of an attacking threat as the Alnwick defence stood firm.

The home team doubled their lead with another unconverted try before Ashington got their act together, scoring an unconverted try themselves to make it 10-5 at half-time.