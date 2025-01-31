Ad Gefrin Museum in Wooler lines up England and Scotland rugby legends for special evening ahead of Calcutta Cup match
The Calcutta Cup Friends and Rivals dinner will bring together England and Scotland Rugby legends, Dean Richards and Finlay Calder OBE - in conversation in the run-up to the 2025 RFC Six Nations Calcutta Cup fixture.
Guests will enjoy welcome drinks and canapes on arrival, followed by dinner, an audience with Richard and Calder and a raffle in aid of motor neurone disease charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.
Founded by the rugby personality, the late Doddie Weir OBE and his trustees is 2017, My Name’5 Doddie is committed to funding research to find effective treatments to motor neuron disease, and Ad Gefrin is delighted to support this cause as their chosen charity of the year.
The event will take place on Thursday, February 13 from 7-11pm. Those interested in purchasing tickets should go to: https://adgefrin.co.uk/events/.
