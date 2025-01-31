Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An evening with rugby legends has been organised at Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Whisky Distillery in Wooler.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Calcutta Cup Friends and Rivals dinner will bring together England and Scotland Rugby legends, Dean Richards and Finlay Calder OBE - in conversation in the run-up to the 2025 RFC Six Nations Calcutta Cup fixture.

Guests will enjoy welcome drinks and canapes on arrival, followed by dinner, an audience with Richard and Calder and a raffle in aid of motor neurone disease charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded by the rugby personality, the late Doddie Weir OBE and his trustees is 2017, My Name’5 Doddie is committed to funding research to find effective treatments to motor neuron disease, and Ad Gefrin is delighted to support this cause as their chosen charity of the year.

The event will take place on Thursday, February 13 from 7-11pm. Those interested in purchasing tickets should go to: https://adgefrin.co.uk/events/.